Mostert (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mostert underwent an MRI at the beginning of the week and was held out of practice Wednesday. He apparently made good progress in his recovery from the ankle issue, so he's expected to get the Week 15 start, presumably continuing to split backfield work with Jeff Wilson. He'll benefit from an excellent matchup, as the Cowboys have surrendered a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry.