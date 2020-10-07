Mostert (knee) is slated to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Getting back on the practice field will be a positive step in Mostert's recovery from a sprained MCL suffered Week 2, and he'll a few more chances this week to elevate to full participation. With Tevin Coleman (knee) still on IR for a few more weeks, Mostert would have less competition for RB reps if he can gain clearance from San Francisco's medical staff to play Sunday versus the Dolphins. Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty are the current healthy options available to the the 49ers backfield.
