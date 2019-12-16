49ers' Raheem Mostert: Spearheads backfield Week 15
Mostert ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while losing one fumble during Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Falcons. He also caught one of two targets for five receiving yards.
Given that San Francisco ranks second behind only Baltimore with 32.6 rush attempts per game, possessing the 49ers' top back on a fantasy roster can be extremely valuable. The challenge this season has come in identifying who coach Kyle Shanahan will deploy as the top option, but in Week 15 Mostert garnered more than 63 percent of the team's RB carries and tallied a rushing score for the second consecutive outing. He now has double-digit rush attempts in three consecutive appearances, heading into a Week 16 matchup against a Rams defense that was torched by Dallas for 263 rush yards and three rushing TDs Sunday.
