Mostert rushed nine times for 42 yards and secured his only target for one yard in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Playing his second game since returning from injured reserve due to an ankle sprain, Mostert got off to a good start early but ended up splitting carries with Jeff Wilson (seven rush attempts) almost evenly while also becoming a victim of game script. The 49ers were forced to increasingly turn to the pass in the second half due to a multi-possession deficit, helping lead to Mostert's second lowest rushing workload of the campaign. Mostert was still relatively efficient on a per-touch basis and will look to up his overall production in a tough Week 14 matchup against Washington.