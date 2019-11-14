Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Still nursing knee injury

Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Mostert has been playing through the knee injury for about a month, so it's no real surprise to see him on the injury report again this week. The 27-year-old's ability to practice to start the week puts him on track to once again play through the injury Sunday against the Cardinals.

