49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with expanded role

Mostert rushed six times for 13 yards and caught two balls (three targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 3-26 win over Arizona.

Matt Breida (ankle) was unable to suit up due to injury, so Mostert moved into the vacant co-starter role alongside Tevin Coleman like he has done on occasion this season. Neither back was able to do much of anything against the Cardinals' front seven, but Mostert had an especially rough go of things when he failed to secure a well-place rainbow from Jimmy Garoppolo on a wheel route that likely would have broke for a touchdown or a huge gain at the bare minimum. Even with Sunday's dud, the speedy back still owns healthy averages of 5.2 yards per carry and 12.7 yards per catch in limited action. Breida's status is still uncertain for Week 12's NFC showdown against the Packers, and it would be a favorable matchup (Green Bay ranks 25th against the run) should Mostert be asked to fill in again.