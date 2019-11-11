Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Suiting up Monday

Mostert (knee) is listed as active Monday versus the Seahawks.

Mostert has been dealing with a knee injury for the better part of the last month but still played in each of the 49ers' last three games. His only noticeable impact during that stretch occurred on a 41-yard touchdown run Week 8 as he continues to play a bit role behind Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. Expect Mostert to be mostly contained to special teams yet again Week 10.

