49ers' Raheem Mostert: Suiting up Sunday
Mostert (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Mostert has just six carries for 30 yards this season, and his last carry was in Week 6. His return will be felt mostly on special teams, and he occasionally returns kicks for the 49ers.
