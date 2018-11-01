Mostert (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

The 49ers will have all their backfield options at their disposal in Week 9 with both Mostert and Matt Breida shaking off their respective injuries to play on short rest between games. It appeared Mostert had settled in as the top complement to Breida after compiling 146 yards on 19 carries between Weeks 6 and 7, but the 26-year-old saw his opportunities take a hit in the Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, as he earned only two touches while Alfred Morris (six carries for 28 yards) took on an expanded role. It's thus difficult to predict how the backfield workload might shake out against Oakland, but the 49ers could lean more heavily on the ground game as a whole with an unproven quarterback Nick Mullens taking his first NFL snaps while filling in for injured starter C.J. Beathard (wrist/thumb).