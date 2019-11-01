49ers' Raheem Mostert: Suits up, receives just one carry

Mostert (knee) took his lone carry for a loss of two yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Mostert carried a questionable tag due to a knee injury up until game day. The speedy back was able to suit up, but the drop in usage may be related to his health. We will see if his carries increase against the Seahawks next Monday, but it is clear that Mostert is firmly behind the starting duo of Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.