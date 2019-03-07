49ers' Raheem Mostert: Tendered by San Francisco
Mostert (forearm) was tendered to a one-year contract Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert served as both a consistent special-teams player and reliable depth running back last season for San Francisco. With both Jerick McKinnon (knee) and Matt Breida (ankle) back in the fold this upcoming season, though, Mostert will likely lose a lot of the playing time he saw on offense.
