Mostert didn't participate in Wednesday's OTA due to a knee issue but is expected to be fine for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mostert pieced together a strong showing in his eight games for the 49ers last season but had trouble staying on the field and finished the campaign on IR due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, his offseason appears to be starting with an injury as well, though this one isn't expected to cost him many meaningful reps.