Mostert carried 11 times for 90 yards and added 29 yards on three receptions (three targets) during Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Mostert gashed the Dolphins defense for 8.2 yards per carry but saw his work on the ground limited by a surprisingly lopsided scoreline. He produced effectively with the targets he received but didn't have many red zone opportunities as C.J. Beathard replaced Jimmy Garoppolo in the second half. Most importantly, Mostert looked strong after recovering from a recent knee injury and will hope for a more favorable game script in next Sunday's matchup with the Rams.