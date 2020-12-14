Mostert carried 14 times for 65 yards and caught two of four targets for five yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Mostert averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry against a stingy Washington front but finished shy of 15 carries for the second straight week. He finished fourth on the team in targets and made a pair of receptions, though he failed to break either for a notable gain and finished averaging a mere 2.5 yards per catch. Mostert has totaled just 156 scrimmage yards on 44 touches over the last three games and will look to break out of his slump next Sunday against a Cowboys defense that has been gashed on the ground by many opponents this season.