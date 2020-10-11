Mostert (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, "should be good [to play]," a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mostert missed the 49ers' previous two games with a sprained MCL in his knee, but he took a step forward this week by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. Though his status may not be firmly decided until the 49ers have a chance to evaluate him in a pregame workout, Mostert looks like he'll be ready to suit up Week 5. However, given the time he's missed of late along with the fact that he didn't return to full speed for practice, Mostert could handle a more limited role than usual if he avoids the inactive list, which the 49ers will release approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Mostert's role is restricted in any way, Jerick McKinnon could remain a prominent part of the 49ers' backfield rotation.