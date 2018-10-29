49ers' Raheem Mostert: Two carries in loss
Mostert ran the ball two times for 18 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
Matt Breida (ankle) started and received 16 carries, and Alfred Morris ranked second in running back touches with six. Mostert did have the most success on a per-carry basis, but he appears to have fallen back to third on the depth chart after getting decent run over the past two weeks. Barring a flare up to Breida's injury, Mostert appears to be non-factor heading into Thursday's matchup with the Raiders.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Heads backfield in loss to Rams•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: May not have 'permanent' role•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with opportunity•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Musters eight yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...