Mostert ran the ball two times for 18 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Matt Breida (ankle) started and received 16 carries, and Alfred Morris ranked second in running back touches with six. Mostert did have the most success on a per-carry basis, but he appears to have fallen back to third on the depth chart after getting decent run over the past two weeks. Barring a flare up to Breida's injury, Mostert appears to be non-factor heading into Thursday's matchup with the Raiders.