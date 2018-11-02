49ers' Raheem Mostert: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert underwent surgery Friday to address a fractured right forearm and will be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It was fully expected that Mostert would require a season-ending procedure after he sustained the injury in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders, putting a damper on another effective showing on the ground (seven carries for 86 yards and a touchdown). Mostert will wrap up the campaign with an exceptional 7.7 yards per carry average on 34 totes, production that could earn him plenty of interest when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March. As for the 49ers' plans this season sans Mostert, Alfred Morris is now on track to see an expanded role as the clear top complement to starter Matt Breida.
