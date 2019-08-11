Mostert left Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys to be evaluated for a concussion, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mostert was injured while picking up a blitz in the first quarter, forcing his first to the blue sideline tent and eventually the locker room. If he indeed enters the concussion protocol, the 49ers backfield will be down to just two available options: Austin Walter and Brandon Wilds.

