49ers' Raheem Mostert: Undergoing concussion tests
Mostert left Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys to be evaluated for a concussion, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert was injured while picking up a blitz in the first quarter, forcing his first to the blue sideline tent and eventually the locker room. If he indeed enters the concussion protocol, the 49ers backfield will be down to just two available options: Austin Walter and Brandon Wilds.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Healthy for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expects to return for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets re-do of surgery•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets three-year commitment•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Tendered by San Francisco•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expected to stay in SF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...