Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mostert (knee) is unlikely to suit up against the Giants on Sunday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mostert suffered an MCL sprain Week 2 against the Jets in the second quarter, after already having accumulated more than 100 scrimmage yards and a score. Tevin Coleman (knee) also suffered a knee injury Week 2, leaving Jerick McKinnon in position to tentatively handle the bulk of San Francisco's backfield reps against the Giants. Jeff Wilson will likely spell McKinnon in the event that both Mostert and Coleman are forced to miss time.