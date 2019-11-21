Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Upgrades to full participation

Mostert (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers capped Mostert's reps in every practice last week, so his elevation from LP on Wednesday to full participant Thursday signals the improved health of his knee. He appears poised to retain the No. 2 running back role behind Tevin Coleman on Sunday against the Packers due to the continued absence of Matt Breida (ankle) from practice.

