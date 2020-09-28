Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert (knee) will be looked at Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers formally begin Week 4 prep with practice Wednesday, at which point the team is aiming to evaluate Mostert, among many of his injured teammates. The backfield is minus both Mostert and Tevin Coleman (knee, IR) at the moment, which left Jerick McKinnon (17 touches, 77 yards from scrimmage, one TD), Jeff Wilson (15, 69, two) and even JaMycal Hasty (three, 18, zero) to cover for their absences this past Sunday against the Giants. McKinnon himself injured his ribs in the contest, so Wilson and Hasty are the healthiest RB options for San Francisco.