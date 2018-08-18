49ers' Raheem Mostert: Will split carries Saturday
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he will split carries evenly amongst his available running backs Saturday against the Texans, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Mostert was initially expected to start Saturday's contest, but the addition of Alfred Morris and the recent first-string playing time of Jeremy McNichols during practice this week suggests otherwise. Regardless of who starts, it seems that all of the players competing for the 49ers' third-string running back role this year will share carries against the Texans. Mostert made the most of his opportunity in last week's preseason opener against the Cowboys, ripping off 57 yards on eight carries, but he did lose a fumble as well.
