Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert (ankle) is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game at New Orleans, but the 49ers hope to have the running back available for their first game after a Week 11 bye Nov. 29 versus the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan said the same of fellow running back Tevin Coleman (knee), which would leave the backfield in the hands of Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Austin Walter this weekend. Sunday's game will mark Mostert's sixth absence of the season.