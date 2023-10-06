Gregory was traded to San Francisco on Friday, along with a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, while Denver received a 2024 sixth-round pick in return, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gregory was expected to be released imminently, but the Broncos managed to find a trade suitor instead to get out from under some of his five-year, $70 million contract. Gregory has struggled to stay on the field since signing that contract in the 2022 offseason, but the 30-year-old edge rusher could make San Francisco's vaunted defense even more fearsome if Gregory can stay healthy. He has just one sack through four games in 2023 but recorded six sacks in both 2018 and 2021.