49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Competing for starting job
Armstrong lined up at weakside linebacker with the first-string defense during Tuesday's practice and is competing with Reuben Foster to replace Malcolm Smith (pectoral), according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Armstrong has been alternating first-unit reps with Foster since Smith was placed on season-ending IR on Sunday. The 28-year-old performed well Tuesday, picking off a tipped pass off the hands of NaVorro Bowman. Foster's strong start to camp coupled with his tremendous potential figure to give him the early edge, but the 49ers are clearly giving both linebackers a chance to earn the starting job leading up to the regular season.
