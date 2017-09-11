Armstrong replaced the injured Reuben Foster (ankle) Sunday, racking up six tackles (five solo) in a loss to Carolina.

The 49ers suffered a scare when their prized rookie linebacker went down with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter. X-rays on Foster's ankle came back negative, and he may only miss a week or two, if any time at all, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Armstrong would be in line to start -- and gain temporary IDP value -- if Foster isn't able to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks.