49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Fills up stat sheet
Armstrong stood out on defense Sunday, recording 10 tackles (eight solo), a sack and an interception in an overtime loss to the Cardinals.
Armstrong has taken advantage of Reuben Foster's (ankle) absence, recording a team-high 17 tackles over the past two weeks. IDP owners shouldn't expect too many interceptions going forward, as the one the 28-year-old came down with Sunday was deflected into his hands by Rashard Robinson. It would be a surprise if Foster returned for next week's matchup against the Colts, so Armstrong should gain another start for both the 49ers and IDP owners who are looking for linebacker with high tackle totals. Starting right outside linebacker, Eli Harold, has been a non-factor this season, which could open a path to a starting role even after Foster returns.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Performs well in start•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Fills in for injured starter•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Records five tackles Thursday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Competing for starting job•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Active in minicamp•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Placed on IR•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...