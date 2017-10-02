Armstrong stood out on defense Sunday, recording 10 tackles (eight solo), a sack and an interception in an overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Armstrong has taken advantage of Reuben Foster's (ankle) absence, recording a team-high 17 tackles over the past two weeks. IDP owners shouldn't expect too many interceptions going forward, as the one the 28-year-old came down with Sunday was deflected into his hands by Rashard Robinson. It would be a surprise if Foster returned for next week's matchup against the Colts, so Armstrong should gain another start for both the 49ers and IDP owners who are looking for linebacker with high tackle totals. Starting right outside linebacker, Eli Harold, has been a non-factor this season, which could open a path to a starting role even after Foster returns.