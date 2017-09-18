Armstrong collected eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Armstrong got the start at left outside linebacker as expected, replacing Reuben Foster (ankle) who is expected to miss at least a few more weeks. The 28-year-old held his end of the bargain in terms of wrapping up the ball carrier, finishing just behind NaVorro Bowman for the team lead in tackles. Armstrong looked shaky in coverage at times, but for IDP purposes, his run defense should keep him relevant until Foster returns from injury.