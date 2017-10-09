49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Picks off another pass Sunday
Armstrong racked up seven tackles (six solo) with his second interception in as many games Sunday against the Colts.
Armstrong made a crucial interception of Jacoby Brissett in the overtime period, but the 49ers' offense was unable to capitalize on his efforts in an eventual loss. The 28-year-old has been a great source of tackles (31) in addition to his play in coverage over his last four starts. Reuben Foster (ankle) could return to action next week against the Redskins, but Armstrong's recent production may keep him in the starting lineup at the expense of Eli Harold.
