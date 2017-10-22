Armstrong (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Cowboys

Despite dealing with a shoulder injury for the second week in row, Armstrong will continue to hold down the fort at left outside linebacker. That said, he may not match his 7.5 tackles per game with 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster (ankle) replacing NaVorro Bowman as the play caller on defense.

