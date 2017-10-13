49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Practices fully Friday
Armstrong (shoulder) logged a full workload at 49ers' practice Friday.
Armstrong was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the team was being cautious with the 26-year-old. He is coming off a seven tackle (six solo), one interception performance in Week 5, and looks on track to play Sunday against the Redskins barring any setbacks.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Picks off another pass Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Fills up stat sheet•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Performs well in start•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Fills in for injured starter•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Records five tackles Thursday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Competing for starting job•
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...