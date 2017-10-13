Play

Armstrong (shoulder) logged a full workload at 49ers' practice Friday.

Armstrong was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the team was being cautious with the 26-year-old. He is coming off a seven tackle (six solo), one interception performance in Week 5, and looks on track to play Sunday against the Redskins barring any setbacks.

