Armstrong (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstrong was limited in practice this week after playing 61 of 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. The 28-year-old played through the shoulder issue against the Redskins is likely expected to play after participating in practice this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories