Armstrong racked up eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Armstrong wasn't able to extend his two-game interception streak, but he still provided enough in the tackle department to help his IDP owners. NaVorro Bowman's unexpected release this week opened up a starting linebacker spot that Brock Coyle filled Sunday. While the 28-year-old has technically been filling in for Reuben Foster (ankle) at outside linebacker, the team will probably feel inclined to move their prized rookie back to his natural position of inside linebacker, which should keep Armstrong in the starting lineup after his strong play over the past five weeks (39 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble).