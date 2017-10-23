Armstrong recorded five tackles (all solo) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but he was only on the field for 27 of the team's 75 defensive snaps.

Armstrong was dealing with a minor shoulder injury heading into Sunday's contest, and while that may have played a role in the reduced role, the majority of his snaps were taken over by safety Eric Reid playing out of position at outside linebacker. This development -- coupled with Reuben Foster's return -- could end what was a solid run for Armstrong as an IDP factor.