49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Sees reduction in playing time
Armstrong recorded five tackles (all solo) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but he was only on the field for 27 of the team's 75 defensive snaps.
Armstrong was dealing with a minor shoulder injury heading into Sunday's contest, and while that may have played a role in the reduced role, the majority of his snaps were taken over by safety Eric Reid playing out of position at outside linebacker. This development -- coupled with Reuben Foster's return -- could end what was a solid run for Armstrong as an IDP factor.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Playing Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Questionable for Week 7•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Records eight tackles in loss•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Practices fully Friday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Picks off another pass Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...