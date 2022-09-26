McCloud caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.
McCloud got off to a rough start when he slipped on the opening kickoff return and started San Francisco deep in its own territory. The return specialist logged 10 snaps on offense (18 percent) and 13 on special teams. McCloud doesn't carry any fantasy value in his current role as fourth on the receiver depth chart heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Nabs reception in win•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Handling return duties•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Lands with San Francisco•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Targeted nine times in Week 18•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Draws 10 targets against Browns•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Targeted eight times in loss•