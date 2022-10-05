McCloud caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Rams.

McCloud now has just one catch in each of the 49ers' first four games. Operating as San Francisco's No. 4 receiver, McCloud is not seeing enough opportunities on offense to be considered a viable fantasy starter. The 25-year-old wideout played on just nine of the team's offensive snaps, the least of any 49ers wideout in the contest. McCloud should remain off the fantasy radar when the 49ers visit the Panthers in Week 5.