McCloud (wrist) has been cleared to practice and was a limited participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
A report four weeks ago suggested McCloud would be out for about two months after breaking his wrist in practice, but it seems he's well ahead of that timeline and might even be able to play Week 1 at Pittsburgh. If so, he'll likely work as San Francisco's fourth or fifth WR and might get a couple return chances on special teams.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Sidelined two months•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Going to miss time•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts long catch in win•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Rips off huge TD run•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Garners three targets in win•