McCloud (wrist) has been cleared to practice and was a limited participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

A report four weeks ago suggested McCloud would be out for about two months after breaking his wrist in practice, but it seems he's well ahead of that timeline and might even be able to play Week 1 at Pittsburgh. If so, he'll likely work as San Francisco's fourth or fifth WR and might get a couple return chances on special teams.