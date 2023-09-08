McCloud (wrist) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran wideout and return man broke his wrist last month but returned to practice this week, beating his original two-month recovery timeline. McCloud is a mere depth receiver but handles kickoffs and punts for the Niners.
