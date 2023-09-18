McCloud (wrist) was on the field for four special teams snaps in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

McCloud made a speedy recovery from a broken wrist suffered this preseason, missing just the first game of the regular season ahead of Sunday's appearance. The 26-year-old was limited to only returning kicks against the Rams, which could just be the coaching staff easing him back into action. Assuming his wrist held up fine, McCloud should continue serving as the 49ers' return man against in a home matchup against the Giants on Thursday.