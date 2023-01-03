McCloud had one reception (two targets) for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders.

McCloud produced a big-splash play for the second consecutive week, although this one fell short of going for a touchdown. The return specialist is proving that he can be a home-run threat on offense, but his role is too inconsistent to be relied upon in fantasy. McCloud has recorded more than one reception just once this season (Week 7), so we can expect more of the same against the Cardinals on Sunday.