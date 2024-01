McCloud (ribs) was designated to return from injured reserve by the 49ers on Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCloud was expected to return to practice this week and he was a full participant at the team's session Wednesday. The return-specialist has been on IR since Dec. 9 while dealing with an injury to his ribs and the team will now have a 21-day window to either activate him or leave him on IR for their postseason run.