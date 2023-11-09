McCloud (illness) didn't participate in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
McCloud is reportedly dealing with an illness that forced him to sit out Wednesday's practice. While the 27-year-old should still be able to play Sunday against the Jaguars if he ends being unable to suit up, Ronnie Bell would handle return duties.
