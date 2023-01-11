McCloud finished the 2022 regular season with 321 all-purpose yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards in 17 games with the 49ers.

McCloud was effective as a return specialist with his new club in 2022, but he also became a deep-threat gadget player for head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 26-year-old's reception average of 17.4 yards was the best of his career by far, and he also recorded his first rushing touchdown despite playing a limited role on offense. McCloud's success in his first season of his two-year contract with San Francisco should lead to a similar role in 2023.