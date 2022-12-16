McCloud caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 21-13 win over Seattle.

McCloud was elevated to third on the receiver depth chart with Deebo Samuel (ankle) sidelined, but his offensive usage did not expand much with the elevated role. The return specialist combined for 84 return yards for fantasy league's that factor in that statistic. Samuel is likely to miss Week 16's contest against Washington, giving McCloud another shot to generate value as a cheap DFS flier against the Commanders next Saturday.