McCloud (ribs) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
McCloud was considered day-to-day to start the week after missing the team's Week 13 win over the Eagles. His return to practice Wednesday gives him a chance to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, especially if he can ramp up his activity level to full participation Thursday or Friday.
