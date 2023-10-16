McCloud caught one of two targets for four yards and had two rushing attempts for 23 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Cleveland.

McCloud saw his role increase over the course of Sunday's loss after Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was forced out of the game due to injury. McCloud did his best impression of the dual-threat superstar, recording his first rushing attempts of the season on a couple of successful designed runs. The veteran return man wound up seeing 44 snaps on offense (71 percent) Sunday, a role he may be asked to serve again if Samuel is unable to suit up for next Monday's tilt against Minnesota.