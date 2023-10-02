McCloud caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 35-16 win over Arizona.

McCloud was on the field for 13 offensive snaps (24 percent) while replacing the injured Jauan Jennings (shin) as the 49ers' slot receiver Sunday. It resulted in McCloud's first target and reception of the year after being eased back from a broken wrist suffered this preseason. The veteran return specialist will shift back to his usual role once Jennings returns, which could be as soon as Week 5's matchup against Dallas on Sunday.