McCloud is lining up with the 49ers' starting offense Thursday against the Giants, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) is sidelined for the game and Jauan Jennings was expected to step into the starting offensive unit. However, it appears that McCloud will instead get the first look, though Johnson should rotate in at times.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Completes quick return•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Cleared for limited practice•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Sidelined two months•