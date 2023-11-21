McCloud (ribs) was listed as a limited participant in San Francisco's practice estimation Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCloud popped up on the injury report Monday putting his status for Thursday's matchup with the Seahawks in doubt. If the 27-year-old ends up being unable to play, Ronnie Bell should take over as the team's primary return specialist.
