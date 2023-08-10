McCloud suffered a broken hand during training camp, which will require surgery to repair, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCloud is expected to miss at least eight weeks, which will likely cost him the first four games of the regular season. The Clemson product was expected to handle return duties, while also serving as a depth option in the team's receiving corps this year. His absence will now open up an opportunity for someone else to break camp on the 53-man roster, with Ronnie Bell and Willie Snead both currently possible options to seize that role.